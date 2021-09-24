Judge Orders Forensic Screening for Sex Abuse Defendant

By Tavi Miller - September 24, 2021 Court | Daily Stories | Suspects | Victims |

A DC Superior Court judge ordered a preliminary screening to determine if a sex abuse defendant is competent to stand trial.

The defendant is charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse. According to court documents, the defendant allegedly grabbed a woman and sexually assaulted her on the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE, on Sept. 8.

During the Sept. 23 hearing, Judge Milton Lee approved a request for the defendant to be assessed by the Department of Behavioral Health to determine his competency.

Judge Lee also scheduled a preliminary hearing, which will determine if the case has enough evidence to go to trial, for Nov. 17.