Prevention Strategies Develops Research Survey for U.S. Center for SafeSport
Study assesses athlete experiences, including culture and climate, within U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Sport
The U.S. Center for SafeSport (The Center), the independent and exclusive authority charged by Congress with responding to and preventing all forms of abuse and misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, engaged Prevention Strategies and the Institute to Promote Athlete Health & Wellness (IPAHW) at UNC Greensboro to develop a survey to assess athlete experiences and the culture and climate within U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport.
— Jeffrey J. Milroy MPH, DrPH
Responses were received from approximately 4,000 athletes across more than 50 sports. The survey measured a variety of athlete-level constructs including athlete satisfaction, discriminatory or unfair treatment in the sport setting, mental, physical, and sexual harm within the sport setting, impacts of sexual harm, mental health, awareness of resources to help address misconduct, and other important topics.
The U.S. Center for SafeSport is committed to creating environments to support athlete’s participation in sport without fear of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. This Culture and Climate survey is the first of many initiatives The Center is undertaking to increase athlete engagement, outreach, and trust.
Dr. Jeff Milroy from UNC Greensboro’s Institute to Promote Athlete Health & Wellness notes that “The Center has taken an incredible step forward in terms of providing a space to hear the athlete voice and our team is honored to work closely with The Center on this initiative. As one of the largest datasets of athlete experiences, this Culture and Climate survey will serve as a foundation for future education and prevention efforts.”
Findings from the study can be found here https://uscenterforsafesport.org/survey-results/
