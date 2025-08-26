Annie Kearns Davoren Named Chief Executive Officer of Prevention Strategies, LLC

Dr. Annie Davoren named CEO Prevention Strategies

Prevention Strategies, a leader research and evaluation and evidence-based health and well-being programs, announced Dr. Annie Kearns Davoren as its new CEO

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevention Strategies , LLC, a leader in prevention science, research and evaluation and evidence-based health and well-being programs, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Annie Kearns Davoren as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Dr. Kearns Davoren has played an integral role at Prevention Strategies as Chief Science Officer, leading the organization’s research portfolio and serving as principal investigator on a range of national and international studies. Her promotion to CEO signals a strategic evolution in the company’s leadership as she assumes day-to-day operational oversight and guides the organization into its next phase of growth.“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to step into the role of CEO,” said Dr. Kearns Davoren. “Prevention Strategies has long been at the forefront of prevention research and implementation. I am committed to building on this legacy and driving forward our mission to improve health and well-being outcomes for communities across the country.”Dr. Kearns Davoren brings a unique blend of applied research expertise and leadership experience to the role. She holds a PhD in research methodology and an MPA in policy analysis and spent 15 years in leadership roles at the NCAA, where she helped pioneer national research on student-athlete health outcomes. She will continue as Chief Science Officer and remain involved in the research portfolio, while shifting her focus to executive leadership. David Wyrick , Ph.D., who founded Prevention Strategies in 2006 and has served as its CEO, will remain deeply involved in the organization in his ongoing role as Founder and President. Dr. Wyrick will now devote more of his time to high-level strategic initiatives and the company’s long-term vision.“Annie’s promotion marks an exciting milestone for Prevention Strategies,” said Dr. Wyrick. “Her leadership, vision, and passion for our mission are exactly what we need as we continue to expand our impact. I look forward to working alongside her as we grow and innovate in the prevention science space.”This transition reflects the company’s readiness for its next chapter, and its commitment to fostering a sustainable, visionary leadership structure that continues to deliver high-quality, research-based solutions for prevention and public health.

