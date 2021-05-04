RESEARCHERS LAUNCH WELL-BEING STUDY FOR ESPORTS STUDENT-ATHLETES
Research partnership will explore the collegiate academic, social, and well-being experiences of competitive gamers
Despite the social, recreational, and cognitive benefits of competitive gaming, there are risks and challenges to the mental health of esports athletes that are currently going unaddressed.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at Prevention Strategies and the Institute to Promote Athlete Health & Wellness at UNC Greensboro, in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago, have developed an assessment to collect data to explore the collegiate academic, social, and well-being experiences of collegiate esports athletes. The Esports Athlete Mental Health Survey (TEAMS) is a survey with a national recruitment strategy across colleges competing in various leagues, titles, and competitions.
— David Wyrick, PhD
“Adolescent and young adult participation in esports continues to grow an exponential rate. Despite the social, recreational, and cognitive benefits of competitive gaming, there are risks and challenges to the overall well-being of esports athletes that are currently going unaddressed,” stated Dr. David Wyrick, President of Prevention Strategies and Founding Director of the Institute to Promote Athlete Health & Wellness.
The primary goals of TEAMS are:
• To establish a nationally representative foundation of esports athlete data
• To leverage data into opportunities for innovative research and development that will support collegiate esports athlete academics, health, and well-being
Additionally, the research will explore:
• Gaming volume and its implications
• Coaching and teammate effects
• Online toxicity in gaming
• Academic & professional interest in esports
Stephen Hebard, PhD, one of the project’s lead researchers shared “This is a very important project. Our plan is to build on these findings as the basis for nationally and internationally relevant future research, including mental health support for competitive gamers worldwide.”
Recruitment for the research project is ongoing. Interested collegiate esports programs should contact Dr. Hebard at stephen@preventionstrategies.com
Shane Stadler
Prevention Strategies
+1 336-269-0004
email us here