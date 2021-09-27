VoDaVi Technologies Modernizes Wired and Wireless Connectivity for Large School District in Central Maine

The digital needs of our education clients are advancing rapidly. VoDaVi understands the importance of a fast, reliable, secure network that allows school leaders & learners to stay connected. ” — Amy Friel, President & CEO of VoDaVi Technologies

MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The initiative is designed to upgrade and refresh the school district’s middle school and high school locations current technology infrastructure ensuring that they have the underlying technology foundation that will allow them to provide for a secure and flexible digital learning environment.

With the proliferation and acceleration of advanced digital learning technologies and the need to safely connect students, teachers, and life-long learners to the vital tools needed to support both in-school and remote learning it is imperative to have a network environment that provides stability and ample bandwidth to support secure innovative learning initiatives. The improved infrastructure is designed to bring a next-level experience for users, including expanded bandwidth, pervasive wireless and wired connectivity, built-in security features, and much more.

“With the enhanced and seamless connections created, students are able to access their learning resources from remote corners of the campus. Students need not concern themselves with connectivity issues and can have the full IT support they need and better focus on their learning and research needs.” said the IT Director of the school district. “With the improved infrastructure in place, innovative applications and services can be built within the environment, to provide an integrated and truly innovative learning experience.”

The number of network-supported devices grew more than twofold within the district over the past few years. School district leaders knew they needed to ready their technology environment for even higher demands in the future. Technology has become a necessity for today’s modern classroom, and the demand for increased bandwidth and a flexible and scalable network infrastructure will continue to increase.

The district took a proactive approach to ensure that technology would not inhibit their ability to provide the most optimal digital learning environment possible to their students and faculty. Including partnering with VoDaVi beyond the infrastructure upgrade to combine their elite Managed Services offerings, such as managed security of the wired and wireless network, ongoing maintenance, monitoring, reporting, and more.

This methodology ensures users can gain seamless access to the information and applications they need, whether they are utilizing a wired or wireless connection

“VoDaVi understands the importance of a fast, reliable, secure network that allows school leaders and learners to stay connected, “said Amy Friel, President an CEO of VoDaVi. “The digital needs of our education clients are advancing rapidly. VoDaVi supports those needs by creating a cost-effective, solid and secure network to support next-generation technology and connectivity.”

The school district leveraged the E-Rate program to cost effectively fund this upgrade and refresh. The federal funding will go a long way in supporting the school district and their student’s technology needs.

Since the award, VoDaVi has upgraded the districts legacy wireless network infrastructure, and added new equipment to enhance the core network, such as Aruba Networks switches, access points, firewall services and other essential technology to further improve the three (3) schools within this district.

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies is a Women-owned business enterprise (WBE) providing Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.

About E-Rate

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s E-Rate program makes information services more affordable for schools and libraries. In recent years, the FCC refocused E-Rate from legacy telecommunications services to broadband, with a goal to significantly expand Wi-Fi access. These steps to modernize the program are helping E-Rate keep pace with the need for increased Internet access within these learning environments. In recent years, the FCC refocused E-Rate from legacy telecommunications services to broadband, with a goal to significantly expand Wi-Fi access. These steps to modernize the program are helping E-Rate keep pace with the need for increased Internet access within schools and libraries.