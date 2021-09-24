Microbe Formulas Shares a Special Moment with Laurie Spencer

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Digs Deep with Laurie Spencer to Understand the Background of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

Without the generosity of sponsors, like Microbe, the community would not be able to come together and enjoy the beautiful sight of balloons taking flight.” — Laurie Spencer

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting September 1st, 35,000 people filled Ann Morrison Park in Boise, ID throughout the five days of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. After the 30th annual festival, Microbe Formulas, one of the 2021 sponsors, took a closer look at what makes a one-of-a-kind community event like this possible.

To highlight the pivotal Boise tradition, Microbe featured Laurie Spencer, Director of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, in this video: https://vimeo.com/611039278

“After an emotional year of isolation . . . there is sunshine at the end of all of this,” encourages Spencer.

For many who attended, the balloon festival was a light of hope. Despite the recent mandated restrictions, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic was able to take place as scheduled this summer. 20,000 of the 35,000 attendees came to the Nite Glow event on Friday night, where Microbe was one of the title sponsors.

Alex Ravella, Video Editing Specialist for Microbe who did videography at the event, adds, “Hot air balloons filling the sky is more than just an annual classic Boise sight. It can be a magical experience. This event is a unique way to help people feel connected in the community.”

According to Spencer, sponsors help make the balloon festival possible. She explains, “Without the generosity of sponsors, like Microbe, the community would not be able to come together and enjoy the beautiful sight of balloons taking flight.”

When asked why Microbe chose to sponsor this year, Craig Randall, Microbe’s Culture Chief, shares, “Culture is everything at Microbe, including the culture of our community. So many of us here at Microbe grew up enjoying the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic with our families. After such a difficult year, we wanted more than ever to be involved and help bring hope and light to the Treasure Valley.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas at

shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.