Death of Hercules Directed by Daniel P Quinn

24th-30th September
Directed by Daniel P Quinn
The Death of Herakles from Sophocles’ THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. This captures a virtuoso performance by Ellen Lanese from our Off-Broadway production in the edition by Michael Jameson.
We are pleased to announce that your project has been selected as 'Winner' as notified before. The response we received for the competition was extremely overwhelming and it was very difficult for us to choose the winners. Congratulations!
Our screening is live now.
You can watch all the movies From 24-30th September.
