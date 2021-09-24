TCEQ Extends Application Deadline for Texas Environmental Excellence Awards

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has extended its application deadline for the 2022 Texas Environmental Excellence Awards to Friday, Oct. 8 to allow applicants more time to apply. The award is the state's most prestigious environmental prize.

A governor's Blue Ribbon committee identifies outstanding contributions in ten diverse categories that provide citizens, communities, businesses, and organizations an opportunity to receive the award and be recognized for their environmental projects.

The categories include:

Agriculture

Civic/Community

Education

Environmental Educator of the Year

Individual

Innovative Operations/Management

Pollution Prevention

Technical/Technology

Water Conservation

Youth

Founded in 1993, the TEEA is an annual awards program that honors achievements in environmental preservation and protection. It has recognized more than 250 individuals and entities for their efforts.

Though the program was suspended for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency is once again seeking applicants. All applications previously submitted for the canceled 2021 awards will be considered for the 2022 awards.

To apply or to nominate an environmental effort that exemplifies the best in conservation and environmental stewardship, visit the TEEA webpage.