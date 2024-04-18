Estimated $20 Million in Funding Available for the Seaport and Rail Yard Areas Emissions Reduction Program (SPRY)

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Seaport and Rail Yard Areas Emissions Reduction Program (SPRY). An estimated $20 million in grants are available to upgrade or replace older drayage trucks and equipment operating at eligible seaports and rail yards.

Grant applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, or until all available funds have been awarded.

Applicants may be eligible for up to 80% of the cost to replace or repower eligible equipment, not to exceed the amount listed in the Maximum Eligible Grant Amount Tables found on the SPRY webpage. Equipment eligible for this program must have been owned or leased by the applicant with continuous Texas registration and have been operated at an eligible seaport or rail yard for a minimum of 200 days per year, for at least two years immediately preceding the application signature date.

Detailed eligibility requirements, application forms, and instructions for how to apply for a SPRY grant can be found on the SPRY webpage.

The SPRY Program is administered under the Texas Emission Reduction Plan (TERP). TERP helps to keep the air clean in Texas by providing grants to reduce NO X emissions from mobile sources and supporting programs that encourage the use of alternative fuels for transportation in Texas.

For more information, contact TERP toll-free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

Want to receive updates about this and other TERP programs? Join our email list to get updates.