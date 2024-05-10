TCEQ approves fines totaling $175,171

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $148,425 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, three multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, four public water systems, and one water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on April 30, the executive director approved penalties totaling $26,746 against nine entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.