Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,298 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ approves fines totaling $337,238

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $293,103 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, three public water systems, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on April 16, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $44,135 against 13 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 10, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

You just read:

TCEQ approves fines totaling $337,238

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more