TCEQ approves fines totaling $337,238

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $293,103 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, three public water systems, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on April 16, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $44,135 against 13 entities.

In addition, on April 16, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $44,135 against 13 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 10, 2024.