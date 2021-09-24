AXES Obtains Two Puerto Rico Gaming Suppliers Licenses
AXES announces that it has been granted two key Gaming Supplier Licenses by the Puerto Rico Gaming CommissionLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXES.ai, the Global Gaming Land-Based Industry’s Cashless Pioneer and FinTech Innovator, announces that it has been granted two key Gaming Supplier Licenses by the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission (PRGC).
The Slot Machines in the Route Service Industry License and the Casino Service Industry License are essential to obtain the authorization to commercialize in Puerto Rico. AXES will now offer and integrate its Regulatory Monitoring System, its Casino Management System and its Route Management System in the Puerto Rico market.
“The Puerto Rican market is one of the highest potential markets in the USA”, stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES. “The PRGC is focused on creating a world-class, legitimate gaming market, and AXES is very excited to have obtained these two gaming supplier licenses at such a strategic moment. AXES offers a fast, affordable and powerful path to legitimacy, transparency and traceability through data monitoring, cashless, responsible gaming and anti-money laundering to name but a few of the hundreds of applications and functions in the AXES Cloud. We are very excited to offer our expertise and applications to this promising market.”
ABOUT AXES
AXES is the Global Gaming Industry’s cashless pioneer and FinTech Innovator. AXES is a real-time IoT, Blockchain and Big Data Cloud Information Management System that eradicates fraud, theft and illicit activities to focus on performance. The AXES Cloud streams deep, rich data from Governments, Casinos and Route/Street Operations in more than 40 countries from every type of gaming machine to generate actionable intelligence and enhanced performance. The AXES APP Store offers a wide range of proprietary and third-party apps to empower its prestigious clientele with next-generation, affordable Apps to generate and leverage new and incremental revenue sources. AXES is the future of casino information management today.
