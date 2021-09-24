FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Septebmer 24, 2021

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Media Advisory Sentencing hearing for Jarrod Warren Ramos

WHAT: Sentencing hearing in re State of Maryland v. Jarrod Warren Ramos, case number C-02-CR-18-001515.

Hon. Michael Wachs will serve as the presiding judge.

All media covering the proceedings must review and adhere to the Security/Media Order for the trial.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County Courtroom 4C 8 Church Circle Annapolis, MD 21401

At the discretion of the court and to maintain compliance with Administrative Orders put in place by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, limited seating will be available in the gallery of Courtroom 4C and face masks are mandatory while inside the courthouse. The Court has put in place a plan allowing designated seats for members of the media. One seat will be reserved for a representative from the Capital Gazette and another seat will be reserved for a representative from the Baltimore Sun. If space permits, more members of the media will be allowed into the gallery of Courtroom 4C. The use of electronic devices is prohibited while in the courtroom. The “Historic Courtroom,” located on the second floor, will be the designated media room which will provide a workspace for media representatives to work, view, and listen to the sentencing hearing on a live closed-circuit, audio-video feed.

PLEASE NOTE: All media representatives present must report to the designated media room for consideration of access to the courtroom.

Per Maryland Code, Criminal Procedure, § 1-201, the recording or broadcasting of criminal proceedings is prohibited. Photography, audio or video recording, and transmitting are prohibited inside of the courthouse. The use of electronic devices, including cell phones, cameras, and audio-visual equipment is prohibited or limited per the Maryland Judiciary’s policy on Cell Phones, Other Electronic Devices, and Cameras in Court Facilities.

Media representatives may use electronic devices in the designated media room, but the media may not conduct interviews nor photograph or audio or video record court proceedings in this room. All media interviews must be conducted outside of the courthouse.

The clerk of the court for the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County is the official custodian of the case record. All public documents pertaining to the case will be available via public kiosks located in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County clerk’s office and the law library. Additionally, public documents in the case may be obtained at any public kiosks located in clerk’s offices or courthouses statewide that have implemented Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC). Note: Baltimore City, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County have not yet implemented MDEC.

Public Wi-Fi is available at the courthouse. Media representatives may bring their own Wi-Fi connection devices.

There is no designated media parking for the sentencing hearing. Media representatives must follow local parking ordinances and restrictions. Media representatives must not block pedestrian walkways or sidewalks and cannot restrict any public areas for media use.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the sentencing hearing or have questions.

