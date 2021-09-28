I.M.P. Fan And Employee Rewards Programs To Be Powered By LoyaltyMatch Through 2024
I.M.P. led the way with “Friends With Benefits”, which was the first rewards program of its kind for an entertainment venue. We are excited to be continuing on this journey with I.M.P.”KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based loyalty rewards management and analytics company, announced today that it has signed a new three-year agreement with I.M.P. to continue to power the “Friends With Benefits” fan rewards and “Fringe Benefits” employee benefits programs.
I.M.P., one of the largest independent concert promoters in the U.S., owns the famous entertainment venues the 9:30 Club and The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and operates the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C., and the Merriweather Post Pavilion, in Columbia, MD. I.M.P. employs more than 2,000 people full and part time.
Friends with Benefits members earn points with the purchase of tickets, food and beverage, and merchandise at all the venues. Those points can be exchanged by the members for more of the same. Employees can use their Fringe Benefits points, earned based on time worked, in the same way.
“We were part of the team that created and launched these programs, and we are excited to be continuing on this journey with I.M.P.,” said president and CEO of LoyaltyMatch Inc., Brad Ball. “I.M.P. led the way with “Friends With Benefits”, which was the first rewards program of its kind for an entertainment venue. They proved that with a solid vision, creative marketing, and a strong platform to support it, fan loyalty can be enhanced for venues of all sizes. We’re proud of the part we played in the growth of both programs and are looking forward to our moving forward together,” he added.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and special and online events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. The brief video available here highlights the process used to elevate fan engagement and loyalty revenue. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.
Formed in 1980, I.M.P. is an independent, Bethesda, Md.-based concert promoter, event production company and venue owner and operator. I.M.P. owns Washington D.C.'s legendary 9:30 Club, named the Top Club by Rolling Stone, Billboard and Pollstar, renowned as the premier place to see and hear cutting edge live music of all varieties. The Anthem is the company’s newest jewel; a 2,500 - 6000-person capacity venue which opened to national acclaim October of 2017 on the Southwest Waterfront, with Foo Fighters inaugurating the stage. I.M.P. also programs and operates the award-winning Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. and the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.
