Brian Hansen joins Opeeka as Chief Financial Officer

Brian Hansen

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Hansen has been named as Opeeka’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Opeeka team, Hansen served over three decades in the software industry, working with venture and private equity backed companies, of which he has successfully built and sold several. Hansen’s most recent exit was from the acquisition of Revionics by Aptos in 2020. Revionics offers leading science-based pricing, promotion and competitive insights for global retailers using AI and machine learning.

“We are very pleased to have Brian join the Opeeka team,” said Opeeka CEO and Co-founder Kate Cordell. “He has an extensive background in financial services, working directly with SaaS companies which will make him a great asset to the organization.”

Opeeka launched its AI-powered SaaS solution, Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS), in December 2020 and has since experience rapid growth in the system of care ecosystem serving mental health, behavioral health, child welfare, foster care, education, juvenile justice agencies and organizations.

“I am very excited to join the Opeeka team and leverage my experience to help take them to the next level of success”, said Hansen. “It is an honor to work for a company that is truly making an impact in behavioral health at a time when it is more important than ever to address treatment and recovery.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

####

