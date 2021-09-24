Mattress Warehouse Ready to Help Jenkintown, PA, Residents Sleep Better
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is happy to announce the addition of its latest store in Jenkintown, PA.
The new store, located at 323 Old York Road, Suite 4, is open seven days a week and ready to help the residents of Jenkintown get their best night's sleep.
While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse is confident in its inventory levels, offering next-day delivery to its customers.
Mattress Warehouse is also proud to offer its one-year price match guarantee. Simply put, if you find a better price at any of our local competitors, we’ll match it, plus 50 percent of the difference.
Mattress Warehouse brings a fresh perspective on mattress shopping with the goal of helping residents of Jenkintown be their best through a good night’s sleep.
The team at the Jenkintown Mattress Warehouse location understands that shopping for a mattress can be daunting. With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. This is where technology comes in.
Just like all Mattress Warehouse locations, the Jenkintown location features the bedMATCHⓇ sleep diagnostic system. This patented piece of technology is used to help Mattress Warehouse customers identify the mattresses that are right for them. It uses a variety of measurements and calculations, along with information provided by the customer to create a custom profile. Once the diagnostic process is complete, the customer has a narrowed-down list of the mattresses that are ideal for their unique body type and support needs.
Each Mattress Warehouse store carries the latest in mattress models from such top brands as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Casper, Cheswick Manor, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse also sells a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, TEMPUR-Pedic, and more.
Mattress Warehouse of Jenkintown is located next to the Richard Wall House Museum and the Widener Mansion.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.
Tracy Jones
