LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship names SandStone Insurance Partners, 2021 Presenting Sponsor of the Hero Outpost

The Hero Outpost provides a venue for active, reserve, veterans, first responders and hospital employees to enjoy premium golf along with food and beverage.BELLEAIR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SandStone Insurance Partners, with operations in Tampa Bay and Greater Atlanta, announced on Monday, a partnership with The Pelican Women’s Championship to become Presenting Sponsor of the Hero’s Outpost at the LPGA tour event, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, FL. The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta will take place Nov. 8-14, 2021, featuring the world’s best female golfers competing over 72 holes for a share of the $1.75 million purse.
At this year’s event, near the scenic 12th hole, a beautiful par-3 with competitors having to play over water to a challenging green, there will be situated there several hospitality locations, one of which includes the Hero Outpost. The Hero Outpost will give military, veterans, and their families a place to watch the action while also receiving complementary hospitality of food and beverages.
“Since my father served in World War II along with four of his brothers, all of whom survived the war, our military and our freedom as a result of our armed forces work has always meant so much to so many. Our team at SandStone is honored to be a part of such a wonderful event for the Tampa Bay area. And with the first round of the event falling on Veteran’s Day, the Tournament is putting together festivities to honor the great veterans of this country, we couldn’t think of a better way to participate,” said John Jassmann, founder and CEO of SandStone Insurance Partners.
SandStone Insurance Partners has operations in Tampa Bay and Greater Atlanta and provides risk consulting, group benefits, and insurance brokerage advisory services. Their business clients operate in a myriad of industries. They also serve those discerning families needing risk solutions involving their personal asset portfolio. Additionally, SandStone Insurance Partners owns Sonnenberg Insurance Services and National Health Insurance Agencies, firms that provide individual and family health solutions exclusively in partnership with Florida Blue.
Tickets are now on sale for the Pelican Women’s Championship, the penultimate event on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule and the final full-field event for the 2021 LPGA Tour season. Ticket availability for this year’s event include exclusive hospitality and general grounds passes, offering a wide degree of entertainment and access. For information about tickets, visit www.PelicanLPGA.com.
About the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta
The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta is the LPGA’s annual tournament in the Tampa Bay region and features the world’s best female golfers competing over four rounds for a share of the $1.75 million purse. The tournament is contested at the newly renovated Pelican Golf Club, a Donald Ross design that offers world-class amenities and an unmatched golf experience. The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta is operated by Outlyr, a global sports, event management and lifestyle marketing agency that specializes in the development and execution of engaging events and experiences. In addition to managing 11 professional golf tournaments, Outlyr also operates a number of other sporting and lifestyle events and manages the sponsorship portfolio for several blue-chip clients. For more information on the Pelican Women’s Championship, visit www.PelicanLPGA.com.
