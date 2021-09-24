Entrex announces execution of the first “Carbon Offset Rights Agreement” establishing new asset for land owners
Entrex announces the first “Carbon Offset Rights Agreement” believed to be the first Carbon Offset landholder agreement which can be assigned or sold;
A landowner can legally transfer title as a lienable and tradable Carbon Offset assets adding additional value to their properties”. ”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex today announces the execution of the first “Carbon Offset Rights Agreement” creating what is believed to be the first perpetual landholder agreement which can be assigned or sold; similarly to Land and Mineral Rights Agreements.”
“We believe this is a milestone for the industry creating a transferable, perpetual, carbon offset asset based on real estate and land ownership.” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market a majority owned subsidiary of Entrex (OTC: UNSS).
“As the Carbon Offset market evolves we realized that establishing standardization of the contractual underpinnings of carbon offset ownership is key. Now a landowner can legally transfer title as a lienable and tradable Carbon Offset assets adding additional value to their properties”.
“Watkins and his team at the Entrex Carbon Market have aggressively developed structure and standards to build and scale their leadership position in the sector. With the environmental focus of the Biden Administration it is clear that with sound legal underpinnings the sector can grow substantially while now providing a legal structure for the economic interests for those involved” said Paul D. Landrew, Chairman of UNSS (OTC:UNSS).
“As more real estate properties engage in our COPRe (pronounced COPPER) program the 1031 buyers needed to understand the legal underpinnings of the Carbon Offset Rights” said Tom Harblin, partner in the Entrex Carbon Market. “Establishing the standardization for the industry will help maintain our leadership position for both buyers and sellers – while creating a structure the buyers and sellers can rely on across the legal system.”
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant, niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.
These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
