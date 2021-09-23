Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:16 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched US currency from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.   

 

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, 48 year-old Tyrone Dawkins, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

