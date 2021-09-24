Submit Release
Re: VT Rt 117 & Barber Farm Rd in Jericho roads affected

Roadway is back open fully, please drive carefully. 

Thank you!

Brittany Rodrigue

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 117 near Barber Farm Rd in Jericho is experiencing delays due to a  tree down.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

