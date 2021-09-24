Bidding Set to Close on 3BR Home and 49.62+/- Acres in Frederick County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
The owners have entrusted us to market and sell this well maintained home and desirable acreage in Frederick County near Winchester, Virginia.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of a 3 BR/1 BA Home w/2 quality shop/garage buildings on 3.25 +/- acres and 49.62 +/- acres w/income producing home, pond & 2 bay shop/garage in White Post, VA (Frederick County) near I-81 and 66 -- Wednesday, September 29 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owners have entrusted us to market and sell this well maintained home and desirable acreage in Frederick County near Winchester, Virginia,” said Nicholls. “Make plans to take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and make a wise investment in these desirable properties and Make them YOURS!!
“The properties are conveniently only 4 miles from I-81, 8 miles from I-66, close to all schools, and a short drive to Martinsburg, WV, Northern Virginia & DC,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Auction dates and times, locations, addresses and property highlights follow noted Puffenbarger.
Wednesday, September 29 at 2:00PM – 2006 Fairfax Pike, White Post, VA 22663
• Well maintained 3 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home w/basement
• 2 deeded adjacent parcels of 1.02 +/- acres (home) and 2.23 +/- acres (2 shop/garage buildings). Both parcels total 3.25 +/- acres and sell as one offering.
• The homes measures 1,496 +/- sf. on the main level and 987 +/- sf. in the basement, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); den w/fireplace; large family room; office; attic; unfinished basement
• Detached 3 bay insulated garage/shop; detached shop/garage w/large garage door and attached open-air shed. Air compressor conveys w/shop.
• Visit www.nichollsauction.com for more information.
Wednesday, September 29 at 2:05PM – 2030 Fairfax Pike, White Post, VA 22663
• 49.62 +/- acres in 2 parcels of 47.31 +/- & 2.31 +/- acres (sold in its entirety)
• 3 BR/2 BA income producing home ($750/month on a month to month lease)
• The home, in need of some renovation/upgrades, measures 1,894 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen; den/living room w/fireplace; dining room; attic; cellar
• Full width front porch; split rail yard fencing
• Detached 2 bay garage/shop
• Visit www.nichollsauction.com for more information.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Josh Puffenbarger (540-421-5007) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com