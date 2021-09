Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Reveals the Importance of Re-Parenting the Ego

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this video , Louix Dor Dempriey explains the true nature and function of the ego while debunking the generally-accepted notion that the ego needs to be destroyed.Listeners will receive practical tools to help transform the distorted ego personality into one of unconditional love (otherwise known as “re-parenting” the ego) and learn what it means to be a “warrior” for self-purification as the means to restoring one’s inherent divinity.To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org