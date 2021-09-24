Fires at Revere Target Were Intentionally Set 

REVERE — Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright, Revere Police Chief David Callahan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today that two fires at a Revere department store this week were intentionally set and that they are seeking the identification of a person seen in the area.

The Revere Fire Department was notified at about 8:24 on Tuesday night of a fire in a trash can inside the family restroom located in the lobby of the Target at 36 Furlong Dr. Once at the scene, engine companies observed a second fire in the mulch along the right side of the building. Revere firefighters extinguished both fires with no injuries.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire was led by the Revere Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators believe both fires had been intentionally set. A review of video footage from cameras in the area showed a person in the vicinity at the time of the fires and investigators hope to identify him.

"We believe this individual may have information that could help investigators,” Chief Bright said.

Officials noted that the Arson Watch Reward Program posts rewards of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that helps prevent, detect, or solve an arson crime. Anyone can call the Arson Hotline confidentially at 1-800-682-9229 with information, 24 hours a day. The Arson Watch Reward Program is sponsored by the property and casualty insurance underwriting companies in Massachusetts.

