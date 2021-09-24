Coming Fall 2021 – Secured Communications is Changing the Way the World Does Business

Mercury Powered by Secured Communications is first to market and unrivalled cutting-edge technology providing the best encryption for global business communications.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secured Communications has today announced a first to market and unrivalled cutting-edge technology to provide the best encryption for global business communications.Building on its reputation as a global leader in providing security for businesses when communicating their sensitive information, Secured Communications has enhanced its platform Mercury to deliver the state-of-the-art in encryption technology.Mercury is an enterprise software suite developed by Secured Communications to allow corporate and public sector users to communicate safely and securely, all within a private platform. Users can host private and secure videoconference meetings, send messages, make calls and share files via a web browser or mobile device without the risk of disruptions or leaks of sensitive information.Robert Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications, said: “The world has changed in the last 18 months and the way in which we conduct our business communications has fundamentally shifted too. Businesses rightly demand confidence that their online communications to colleagues and clients are secure and that they cannot be hacked. They also want to be able to trust that the online platform they choose is simple to use, so they can seamlessly build it into their daily operations without any headaches; this is what Mercury provides.“There is no other product on the market that can rival Mercury for security and ease of use. It is both simple and powerful”.The new technology to be introduced this Fall is the WORLD’S FIRST commercial implementation of messaging layer security (MLS) and asynchronous ratcheting tree (ART) encryption. It leverages AES 256 and Elliptic Curve Cryptography to encode messages, files sharing, calls and video conferencing.Secured Communications client Olivia Spruce, CEO of Positive Healthcare, said: “Mercury has changed the way in which we do business. By using Mercury we have complete confidence that we have a solution that is far more secure than conventional and popular communication platforms. It means we can get on with doing what we do best without having to worry about cyber security breaches disrupting our business.”Online demonstrations of the new technology will be available to businesses throughout Fall 2021. To book an appointment please, please visit https://securedcommunications.com/request-a-demo.html Notes to Editors:Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files seamlessly, all within a single application interface in confidence with confidence, every time.Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.For more information visit: https://www.securedcommunications.com/

