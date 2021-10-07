Rovicare Named to Nashville Entrepreneur Center 2021-22 Project Healthcare Cohort Members
Rovicare sees a great opportunity to be a part of the effort to streamline and elevate healthcare processes not just in my state of Arizona but across the country.”TEMPE, AZ, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rovicare, a fast-growing healthcare software provider, will participate in the 2021-2022 cohort for Project Healthcare, Nashville’s leading healthcare entrepreneurship initiative.
— PJ Likhamania
Project Healthcare accepts fast-growing innovative companies in the healthcare industry, providing curriculum and extensive resources to these founders to maximize growth potential.
PJ Likhmania, Founder and CEO of Rovicare, is excited to join the cohort.
“Rovicare is thrilled to be a part of Project Healthcare’s ecosystem,” said Likhmania. “The city of Nashville has over 500 healthcare companies generating billions of dollars in revenue and impacting millions of lives for the better. As Rovicare steadily grows, we can learn quite a bit from joining the program, which will save time, money, and frustration. Simply put, if we can grow more efficiently, we can help save more lives and improve the quality of care for patients everywhere.”
Rovicare is a cloud-based software solution to bridge the gap across the patient care continuum and increase care transparency through improved communication, creating better patient outcomes while reducing healthcare expenses.
Rovicare’s clients range from stand-alone behavioral hospitals to multi-location integrated healthcare providers, skilled nursing facilities, hospices, emergency rooms, hospitals, etc.
While based in Tennessee, the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Project Health program works with companies across the country, providing access to curriculum and mentorship virtually.
“Rovicare sees great opportunity to be a part of the effort to streamline and elevate healthcare processes not just in my state of Arizona but across the country,” said Likhmania. “We are extremely fortunate to be able to learn from such amazing innovators and use that knowledge to continue paving our path to success.”
About Rovicare: Rovicare understands that managing a patient’s journey through the care continuum can be disjointed and ineffective. Rovicare provides a software solution that enables real-time coordination and communication between all stakeholders in a patient’s journey through the care continuum. Visit Rovicare.com to learn more.
About Nashville Entrepreneur Center
The Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 2010 by business leaders who wanted to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and to celebrate the spirit and tenacity of the entrepreneurial community. The EC serves as Nashville's center for entrepreneurship, supporting visionaries—
