Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, September 28th

September 23, 2021

Superintendent Choudhury to Give Presentation on Economically Disadvantaged Students and Neighborhood Indicators of Poverty; In-Person Meetings Continue at State Education Building

BALTIMORE, MD (September 23, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet Tuesday, September 28th at 9 a.m. at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

The meeting will feature public comment and discussion on several key State Board of Education priorities. Agenda items include an overview of professional standards and the teacher education board, an update on local school system virtual programs, and a review of reopening logistics and transmission rates in schools. Later in the meeting State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and Executive Director of Performance Reporting and Accountability Chandra Haislet will deliver two presentations: one focused on Maryland’s economically disadvantaged students and another titled “Blueprint Deep Drive: Neighborhood Indicators of Poverty.” The complete agenda and livestream are available here.

The State Board has restored full in-person meetings, open to the public. In accordance with the mask mandate reinstated by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, effective August 9th and in line with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, everyone attending in-person is required to wear a mask while in the MSDE building. Masks will be available on site.

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for in-person participation located here.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment in person only. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 27th. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

