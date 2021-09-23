ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 24-27) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Several freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will require closures this weekend (Sept. 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 99th and 75th avenues in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 27) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed . Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard closed . Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 will be open . Please allow extra travel time. DETOUR : Drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including Van Buren Street or McDowell Road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

