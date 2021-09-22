Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case of Two Convicted of Marine’s Murder

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of two gang members convicted of the murder of a 19-year-old Marine from Camp Pendleton, who was shot inside his car in South Los Angeles while on a weekend leave.
