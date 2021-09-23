Derby Barracks/Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A503277
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/23/21 @ approximately 0442 hours
LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105 near Notch Pond Road/ Brunswick
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Kenneth Thompson AGE: 59 SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburgh, NH
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2002 Ford F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: totaled
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy/Dark
ROAD COND: wet
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire Department,
and Groveton EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 near Notch
Pond Road in the Town of Brunswick, VT. Through the Troopers investigation it
was determined that the vehicle was towing a trailer and being operated by
Kenneth Thompson of Pittsburgh, NH. Vehicle #1 was traveling west on VT RT
105 when the operator lost control of the vehicle and trailer while going
around a corner, causing it to go off the roadway, colliding with trees before
overturning. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries
sustained in the crash.