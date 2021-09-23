Derby Barracks/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A503277

TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/23/21 @ approximately 0442 hours

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105 near Notch Pond Road/ Brunswick

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Kenneth Thompson AGE: 59 SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburgh, NH

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2002 Ford F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: totaled

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy/Dark

ROAD COND: wet

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire Department,

and Groveton EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 near Notch

Pond Road in the Town of Brunswick, VT. Through the Troopers investigation it

was determined that the vehicle was towing a trailer and being operated by

Kenneth Thompson of Pittsburgh, NH. Vehicle #1 was traveling west on VT RT

105 when the operator lost control of the vehicle and trailer while going

around a corner, causing it to go off the roadway, colliding with trees before

overturning. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries

sustained in the crash.