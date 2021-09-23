Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#: 21A503277                             

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                                                 STATION: Derby           

           

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/23/21 @ approximately 0442 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105 near Notch Pond Road/ Brunswick

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Kenneth Thompson        AGE: 59     SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburgh, NH

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2002 Ford F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: totaled

 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy/Dark

ROAD COND: wet

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire Department,

and Groveton EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 near Notch

Pond Road in the Town of Brunswick, VT.  Through the Troopers investigation it

was determined that the vehicle was towing a trailer and being operated by

Kenneth Thompson of Pittsburgh, NH.  Vehicle #1 was traveling west on VT RT

105 when the operator lost control of the vehicle and trailer while going

around a corner, causing it to go off the roadway, colliding with trees before

overturning.  Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries

sustained in the crash.

 

 

 

