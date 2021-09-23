Motivosity is Coming in Hot on the G2 Fall 2021 Reports
EINPresswire.com/ -- Missed the big news? We’ll give you a quick recap. Motivosity swept the board in G2’s Fall 2021 report, placing first on the Mid Market Implementation Index, Mid Market Results Index, and first overall in the Results Index. Not to mention snagging a seat in the top five on the Small Business and overall Implementation Index, overall Index for employee engagement and Index for performance management, as well as the Relationship Index.
Motivosity is thrilled to have been included in G2’s rankings, especially considering the lengths G2 goes to in order to ensure their list is as comprehensive and accurate as possible. Compiling hundreds of reviews from real life product users, as well as defining specific criteria has not only resulted in Motivosity’s appearance on these lists, but their high placements.
Jesse Dowdle, Motivosity’s VP of Product, commented that “If this year of remote work has taught us anything, it's that office perks like ping pong and nap pods aren't what people need to do their best. Our society is in the middle of redefining what a great work life can be, and we're thrilled that so many Motivosity customers are trusting us to help them on that journey.”
The best part about the G2 awards is that they showcase how all of Motivosity’s products can come together to create the full suite for employee engagement. From being ranked #3 on the Grid for Succession Planning and Management Software to their numerous rankings in employee engagement, Motivosity takes care of the employee experience.
G2 takes into account a vast amount of information when scoring companies. With looking at ease of setup, implementation time, user adoption and other factors, it aims to give prospective customers everything they need to know about the buying journey. With hundreds of glowing reviews from current customers, Motivosity’s presence on G2 stands out amongst their competitors. The buying stage is only the beginning, as factors like likelihood to recommend and estimated ROI provided by G2 give the prospective customer an extended vision of what Motivosity can do for their teams and organization once utilized.
These awards from G2 are an outcome of Motivosity’s customer experience and reviews. The numerous awards in the Results categories speak for themselves--Motivosity works!
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
About G2 Crowd
G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. At G2, they aim to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions. Find out more at www.g2.com
Erika Miller
