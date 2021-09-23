Open Letter to the QUAD Leaders of Australia, India, Japan & USA meeting tomorrow in Washington, DC
Open Letter welcoming Hon. PM Scott Morrison, Hon. PM Narendra Modi & Hon. PM Yoshihide Suga upon their visit to USA for meeting with President Joseph R. Biden
Honorable Prime Ministers — welcome to the United States of America! We are wishing you a very productive and mutually beneficial meeting with President Joseph R. Biden and his team!
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder, Best Cure Foundation
The world has changed over the last 2 years — with COVID-19 upending all logistics, global order, supply chains and challenging the very premise of global economy. While 500 of the ultra-rich of the world increased their wealth by more than 10 trillion USD, billions of people became poorer, hundreds of millions have lost jobs, homes, some even lost their family members, friends and relatives to the deadly COVID-19 and its various mutations and resulting variants.
Health is wealth. A healthy person has many wishes, however a sick person has only one — to be healthy. The health of every individual, family, citizens of communities, villages, towns, cities, states, provinces/territories and countries, has a direct impact on the economy/prosperity of every country, and the entire world.
Recently, Harvard University Professor and former USA Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers wrote an essay/article in Bloomberg News emphasizing this point, as well as the lack of global efforts to improve access/affordability of good healthcare to citizens around the world. In addition, he discussed the importance of preparedness to deal with the current global pandemic of COVID-19, its mutation/variants, and future pandemics, which will affect the economic prosperity of all nations.
The COVID-19 Pandemic of the last two years has devastated global economies and governments budgets, with cumulative deficits of 25 plus trillion USD globally. In spite of huge healthcare budgets and expenses, even the most advanced economies (including USA, Canada, Europe, England, and all developing nations) have lost nearly 5 million citizens, with 230 million infected worldwide. The Western/Advanced Economies including USA, England, Europe and Canada alone, have lost 50% of this number — about 2.5 million over the last two years, and continue to lose lives every day.
Yet, all countries continue to be totally unprepared for this pandemic and its consequences. This is evidenced by the ever-increasing number of infections, deaths and delayed medical procedures for other emergencies or serious deadly diseases, such as Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes, etc.
Having lost my father to Cancer 53 years ago in 1968, I have dedicated my career (spanning 5 decades) to Global Healthcare Delivery and established Best Cure Foundation nearly 15 years ago. On April 29th, 2015, I launched my "Global War on Cancer", in memory of my late father. In recognition of my efforts, Harvard Medical School organized an annual Global Health Cancer Catalyst Summit starting from April 29th, 2016, and I have been a keynote speaker at the summit during the intervening years.
I am launching Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery Systems to overcome the deficiencies and ever-increasing high costs of Healthcare Delivery by Promoting Best Cure Total Health Approach using Best Cure Proactive Healthcare System.
Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery’s Goals are to achieve a reduction of 50% or more of the suffering and deaths from Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes, Infectious and other diseases — with improved preparedness for current and future pandemics — at a more affordable cost and with improved clinical outcomes — by establishing a Hub & Spoke Model with Express & Mobile Clinics linked to General & Multi-Specialty Medical Centers with 3, 4 , 5 and 6-Star Apartment Hotels. The system utilizes the Best Cure Global Foundation's Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure — a Proactive Healthcare System, with Full Transparency on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
We can look at every obstacle as an opportunity, or every opportunity as an obstacle. The devastation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic gives an opportunity to RETHINK about improving Healthcare Delivery. Public Healthcare is inadequate, and Private Healthcare is expensive, with no significantly better results. Therefore, I am proposing a private Non-Profit Healthcare Delivery and Insurance, as there are great examples of this in USA by Kaiser Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc., including a Non-Profit Clinical Research Organization. Such a system will be complemented by Private/Public Companies, manufacturing products and technologies (at least 50% in each country), Real Estate Investment Trusts, etc., to promote a Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure, using Best Cure Proactive Healthcare System of Full Transparency on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure! The delay of healthcare services that is happening now in many countries for Cardiac diseases, Cancer, etc., will lead to higher costs for care, increased morbidity, suffering and deaths — leading to further economic loss to the individual, families, and ultimately to the productivity and prosperity of the nation.
In another future "Open Letter" Press Release, I will send more details of the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System to better prepare for future pandemics — a model to improve clinical outcome at a lower cost than the current exorbitant, ever-increasing healthcare costs with uncertain clinical outcomes.
Prime Ministers of Australia, India and Japan — welcome again to USA! I wish you all a fantastic, safe and healthy stay, as well as productive, mutually beneficial discussions with the POTUS. Thank you for reading my Open Letter!
To read more about Krishnan Suthanthiran, visit his bio page: http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
