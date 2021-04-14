Open Letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan from TeamBest Global Companies
Welcoming His Excellency Prime Minister Suga Upon His Visit to the USA for First Meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden since elected in 2020WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is an honor and privilege to welcome His Excellency Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the USA, expanding the many-pronged close relationship with USA after the recent QUAD (USA, Japan, Australia and India) meeting in Japan a month ago.
TeamBest Global, a Technology Group, is planning to establish one of multiple corporate campuses, on a 1500-acre parcel of land at Best Green City, Virginia, USA — two hours drive from the outskirts of Washington, DC, and 45 minutes drive from Richmond, the capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
These campuses will consist of TeamBest Global Companies, including Best Drug Discovery Institute, Best Cure Foundation, Best Global Healthcare Delivery System of Hub & Spoke Model with Express & Mobile Clinics linked to General & Multi-Specialty Medical Centers — using Best Cure Global Foundation's Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure — a Proactive Healthcare System, with Full Transparency on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
The system will consist of Best Cure Health System and Best Cure Insurance (both nonprofit), TeamBest Global, Best Medical Capital, Best Medical Real Estate Investment Trust (all three are for-Profit Public Companies), and Best Cure Clinical Institute (a non-profit) to accomplish the Global Goal of Purified Drinking Water and Affordable/Accessible Sewer Systems, and to reduce death and suffering from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, and all other diseases, including infectious diseases fighting current/future pandemics, by 50% or more.
This newly formed TBG Corporate Campus will also include research and development activities for high-tech products, including medical, computer/telecom chip manufacturing, global distribution set-up for multi-billion doses of drugs and vaccines, using the most modern manufacturing and automation technologies. In addition, this Best Green City Corporate Campus will include Staff Housing, Medical, Shopping, Dining, Daycare, Education and Training facilities.
TBG Companies , including Kitsault Energy and Best Cure Foundation, would welcome active participation by the Government and Private Enterprises of Japan in meeting the Healthcare and Alternative Energy Challenges facing Japan today and in the future .
We look forward to hearing from your representatives — have a fantastic and productive visit with USA President Joe Biden and his team!
