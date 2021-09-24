CHW Launches New Legacy Circle Program to Ensure Future Sustainability and Impact

Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) launches a new Legacy Circle program to ensure future impact and sustainability and promote the legacy of philanthropic supporters.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW), a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who support education, healthcare, and social services in Israel and Canada launches a new Legacy Circle program to ensure future impact and promote the legacy of philanthropic supporters.

Becoming a member of the Legacy Circle is a way for CHW supporters to continue their vision of a better world. It starts now and continues with the legacy they leave behind. It is a seed planted today that grows into something strong, something that will help make a difference in the lives of those in need. CHW funds programs and projects supporting healthcare, education, and social services, which benefit women and children in Israel and Canada.

“The CHW Legacy Circle enables people to leave an impactful gift that they would not be able to give in their lifetime. It ensures the sustainability of the organization,” said Marla Dan, Legacy Circle Chair and Past CHW National President (2009-2014).

Consider a planned gift to enjoy significant tax and financial advantages while providing financial security for CHW projects in Israel to sustain them for generations to come.

There are many ways to leave a planned gift, including a bequest of cash, securities, real estate, art, or other property; a designation of CHW as a beneficiary of a life insurance policy, RRSP, RRIF or a Charitable Insured Annuity; a gift of residual interest; or the creation of a charitable remainder trust or a donor-advised trust.

“Leaving a gift to CHW in your will can significantly reduce your taxes during your lifetime, while decreasing the estate tax burden for your heirs. That means making a planned gift to CHW will allow you to take care of your extended CHW family and ensure your philanthropic legacy, while also ensuring the future of your loved ones,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CEO.

During your lifetime, you will be recognized with your name listed as a member of our Legacy Circle online and in ORAH magazine. Your legacy will live on through a fruit bearing tree that will be planted at a CHW youth village in your memory, providing sustainability, sustenance, and financial security. The roots of your tree will connect your memory with Israel and the legacy your philanthropy created at CHW. Also, on the anniversary of your passing (Yahrzeit) a prayer will be chanted in your memory each year, in the Abbell Synagogue at the Hadassah University Medical Center surrounded by the beautiful Chagall Windows. We invite you to share your CHW story verbally or through a guided art project as a lasting memory.

Your giving lives on by changing lives, providing hope, and building futures.

Including CHW in your will or purchasing an insurance policy is simple. However, it is important that Canadian Hadassah-WIZO be named as a beneficiary using our legal name Hadassah-WIZO Organization of Canada. Should you require further information, require wording, or if you have already planned a gift for CHW and would like to join our Legacy Circle, please contact Lisa Colt Kotler, CEO at 1-855-477-5964 or LISA@CHW.CA.

To learn more, visit www.chw.ca/legacy.



About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of childcare, education, healthcare, and women’s issues transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

