New 590nm Amber Wall Packs

Access Fixtures has released a new line of 590nm turtle and wildlife friendly amber wall packs.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New APTU 590nm Amber Wall Packs

Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released an updated line of turtle friendly 590nm wall packs. The APTU wall pack emits light in a narrow 590nm amber spectrum that turtles and other wildlife cannot see. 590nm amber can also be used for certain dark sky applications. This fixture is full cutoff and available with glare-reducing options such as diffused optics. APTU 590nm is IP67 rated and available with an optional marine grade finish for locations close to the ocean.

“This 590nm amber wall pack is available with multiple options for customers looking to meet turtle and wildlife regulations and local lighting codes,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “This product is custom built and features rugged IP67 construction and sealed shatterproof LEDs appropriate for beachside locations.”



APTU 590nm is available in wattages from 30 to 160 and comes in your choice of 120-277v or 347-480v. Does your project require very specific optics? Choose from fourteen different options including a glare-free T5D diffuser lens. Standard surface mounting makes installation simple at heights of up to 25 feet. APTU is compatible with 0-10v dimming and available with a photocell option and surge protection. This wall pack is constructed with heavy duty die cast aluminum and features the option of bird spikes. These fixtures come in a choice of bronze, black, white, or gray finish with or without a marine grade coating. APTU 590 is L70 rated for over 50,000 hours. Choose between standard or vandal-resistant screws. All APTU wall packs come with a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.



