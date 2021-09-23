Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,561 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Calls Alabama Legislature into Special Session

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to address Alabama’s longstanding prison infrastructure challenges. The special session will convene on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement regarding her decision:

“I am pleased and extremely hopeful that we are finally positioned to address our state’s prison infrastructure challenges. I appreciate the hard work of the legislative leadership and the many members who have worked diligently with my team to put us in position for a bipartisan proposal. While this issue was many years in the making, we stand united to provide an Alabama solution to this Alabama problem.”

A copy of the official proclamation is here.

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Calls Alabama Legislature into Special Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.