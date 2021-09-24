Yellowblue LED Announces Growth and Opportunities
LED lighting agents are part of $50 billion growing industry at https://yellowblueled.com
Yellowblue LED is looking for sales agents who want to control their career, earn a substantial income in the growing LED lighting industry and be part of a fun and supportive network of experts.”PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those looking for a new, fun and flexible job with great pay can look to Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International, for the possible answer: https://yellowblueled.com/opportunities/.
— Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President
LED stands for “light-emitting diode,” and “the global LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 84 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026,” per IMARC Group.
LED lights are environmentally friendly, increase light quality and productivity and significantly help reduce power consumption, maintenance and expenses. Because of these benefits and many others, they are rapidly replacing old fluorescent and incandescent lights worldwide.
“Yellowblue LED is expanding rapidly, and we are looking for sales agents nationwide who want to control their career, set their own hours, earn a substantial income in the growing LED lighting industry, and be part of a fun and supportive network of experts,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President. “It’s a great opportunity to be your own boss without the hassles of buying a franchise or starting a business from scratch.”
Yellowblue LED is looking for Dynamic Sales Management and Leaders To Operate Local Sales Offices
• There are no hidden or ongoing fees.
Low initial investments vary and are allocated for training costs and desired supplies with a buy-back guarantee.
• Agents receive proven, proprietary systems and superior training immediately.
They also become part of an expert team with extensive industry experience, an established track record for success and a positive reputation for providing the best products and services possible.
• Opportunities are available for people from all walks of life – no experience necessary.
The only things required are a positive attitude, assertiveness and the drive to succeed.
Yellowblue LED is looking for applicants who:
• Have the determination and work ethic to achieve a $100,000+ yearly income;
• Want to own and operate their own business and be in control of their career; and
• Are excited to learn and use a powerful and proven marketing system.
To learn more and apply, visit https://yellowblueled.com/opportunities.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is a leader in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
