TCAD Director Announces Updates to Senior Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) Executive Director James Dunn today announced staff updates including the promotion of Caroline Tippens to chief of staff and a new hire with Mason Devers as communications director and legislative liaison.“Caroline’s quick and comprehensive grasp of issues across the commission’s range of programs has been crucial during her time here,” said Dunn. “I am pleased to see her take on a larger role within the Commission’s operation. Her leadership and decade of experience as a healthcare and regulatory attorney focusing on elder issues will be vital as the Commission continues to serve the aging population and carries out a targeted policy agenda.”Tippens has served as the Commission’s Deputy General Counsel since March. Before joining TCAD, Caroline previously served as Senior Associate General Counsel for the Tennessee Department of Health, working with the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities, state-wide Abuse Registry, and other related boards. Tippens also previously worked at Baker Donelson’s state public policy division following a brief stint with Comptroller Jason Mumpower when he was a member of the Tennessee House.Since his appointment by Governor Bill Lee (R-Tenn.) on July 1, Dunn has worked to put together a team of experienced professionals. Included in his top priorities are expanding awareness for TCAD’s efforts, ensuring Tennesseans are well-informed of the services available through the Commission, and cultivating strong relationships with state legislators.“Communications and public relations are changing at warp speed, and the successful companies and brands will be the ones who bring in top talent to meet this change. Mason brings great political, legislative, and media relations experience that will greatly benefit our team,” said Dunn. “I am delighted to welcome him to TCAD and know his experience and legislative background make him well equipped to advance the Commission’s agenda and work with the General Assembly.”Devers, a native of Clarksville, joins the commission after three years in Washington, D.C. working on Capitol Hill and in the private consulting sector. He most recently served as deputy communications director for former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas).