MEDIA ADVISORY: Check Presentation at the Jonesborough Senior Center

WHAT: As part of the State of Tennessee’s FY 2021 budget, the Jonesborough Senior Center was appropriated an award in the amount of $50,000. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) Executive Director James Dunn will join members of the Tennessee General Assembly, elected officials of the Town of Jonesborough, and Jonesborough Senior Center staff to do a check presentation and facility tour. The event is open to media for photos and questions.

WHO: James Dunn, Executive Director, TCADState Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) State Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) Kathy Whitaker, Director, First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability Members of the Town of Jonesborough GovernmentMary Regen, Director, Jonesborough Senior Center

WHEN: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: 307 E. Main St., Jonesborough, TN 37659