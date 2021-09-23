Hours Extended for DSNAP A-Z Days on Sept. 24-25

Newsroom Applicants in Phase 1 parishes will be able to call in from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is extending the hours for DSNAP interviews on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, to allow all applicants in Phase 1 parishes regardless of last name to call to interview and apply. The new extended hours for all last names (A-Z) is 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While the A-Z days are open to all applicants regardless of last name, only those who live in the following Phase 1 parishes can apply this Friday and Saturday: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

DCFS staff served more than 41,000 applicants during the first three days of the Hurricane Ida DSNAP operation which started on Monday. Residents from the Phase 1 parishes were directed to call according to an alphabet schedule based on their last name. However, during the first two days of the DSNAP application period, an overwhelming number of calls bogged down phone lines leading to dropped calls or long wait times. At times, the DSNAP line received as many as 350 calls per second.

DCFS offers the following tips and reminders:

Applicants should only call on their assigned day or the two A-Z days (Friday and Saturday) and during the assigned phase for the parish they live in. Applicants can’t be served on other days or during other phases .

. Due to a high call volume, the line may return a busy signal. If this happens, please try again later.

SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not call. (See below for SNAP replacement information.)

Application Schedule

Phase 2 will begin September 27 and will include the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa.

Monday, Sept. 27 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Tuesday, Sept. 28 – G-M

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – N-S

Thursday, Sept. 30 – T-Z

Friday, Oct. 1 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Phase 3 begins on October 4 and includes the following parishes: Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne

Monday, Oct. 4 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – G-M

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – N-S

Thursday, Oct. 7 – T-Z

Friday, Oct. 8 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Saturday, Oct. 9 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

What Applicants Need to Know About DSNAP

Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, DSNAP applications will be handled by phone, and benefits cards will be mailed to approved applicants through the U.S. Postal Service.

Residents in the approved parishes can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center, 1-888-524-3578, to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP. Applicants should call 1-888-524-3578, select their language, prompt 6 and then 1 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.

Residents are encouraged, but not required, to take the following steps before calling to apply for DSNAP:

Pre-register online first. Step-by-step instructions can be found at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

Download the LA Wallet mobile app for identity and residency verification. Information on the app, including download links, can be found at LAWallet.com

Gather all information needed for the application. A list of what is needed can be found in the FAQs at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP

Residents who pre-registered or applied for DSNAP since March 2020 do not need to pre-register again.

When residents call to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, a worker will verify the applicant’s identity and residency, and obtain information about their income, resources and disaster-related expenses incurred between August 26, 2021 and September 24, 2021. Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview whether they have been approved to receive DSNAP and, if so, the amount of benefits they will receive. Applicants will also receive a letter by mail, confirming the eligibility decision made on their application.

Applicants may name an Authorized Representative (AR) to apply for DSNAP benefits on their behalf. The head of household must authorize the person to serve as AR on their behalf, and the worker will need to speak to the head household to confirm that they agree for the AR to speak on their behalf.

Find more information about DSNAP at www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap.

SNAP Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; Fax: (202) 690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.