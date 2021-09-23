Reminders and Info Regarding ARP Funding for Homeless Children and Youth

ARP-HCY I: School Administrative Units (SAUs) who were awarded funding will now see these allocations in Maine DOE’s GEMS System.

ARP-HCY II: To receive funds, the brief form to complete is now open HERE. Remember to coordinate with other SAUs if you will be applying as a consortium. Please complete this form prior to September 30, 2021.

To receive funds, the brief form to complete is now open HERE.

For further information, questions, and support, contact Amelia Lyons, McKinney-Vento (MV) Homeless Education Specialist, amelia.lyons@maine.gov or (207) 557-1787.

NEW: School and/or district McKinney-Vento liaisons can sign up for the MV listserv here!