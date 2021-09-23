Reminders and Info Regarding ARP Funding for Homeless Children and Youth
- ARP-HCY I: School Administrative Units (SAUs) who were awarded funding will now see these allocations in Maine DOE’s GEMS System.
-
ARP-HCY II: To receive funds, the brief form to complete is now open HERE.
- Remember to coordinate with other SAUs if you will be applying as a consortium.
- Please complete this form prior to September 30, 2021.
For more information:
For further information, questions, and support, contact Amelia Lyons, McKinney-Vento (MV) Homeless Education Specialist, amelia.lyons@maine.gov or (207) 557-1787.
NEW: School and/or district McKinney-Vento liaisons can sign up for the MV listserv here!