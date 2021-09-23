Submit Release
Reminders and Info Regarding ARP Funding for Homeless Children and Youth

Thank you for your patience as the Maine Department of Education has worked out the details for the $2.6 million awarded to Maine under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) program. Here are is some important follow up information and reminders about ARP-HCY I and II finding:
  • ARP-HCY I: School Administrative Units (SAUs) who were awarded funding will now see these allocations in Maine DOE’s GEMS System.
  • ARP-HCY II: To receive funds, the brief form to complete is now open HERE.
    • Remember to coordinate with other SAUs if you will be applying as a consortium.
    • Please complete this form prior to September 30, 2021.

For more information:

For further information, questions, and support, contact Amelia Lyons, McKinney-Vento (MV) Homeless Education Specialist, amelia.lyons@maine.gov or (207) 557-1787.

NEW: School and/or district McKinney-Vento liaisons can sign up for the MV listserv here!

Reminders and Info Regarding ARP Funding for Homeless Children and Youth

