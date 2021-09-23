Dropout Reporting Webinar on October 7th

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Dropout Reporting Webinar Thursday October 7th at 11am.

We will be discussing how to locate, access and validate the new dropout certification report. Please note that the dropout certification report has changed from previous years. Users will no longer have functionality to change exit codes of students. Instead we are only asking users to verify that the report is correct, and accurate. The webinar will address how to manage incorrect data. Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you!

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk.