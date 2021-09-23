October EPS Student Reports Webinar on October 12th

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding an October EPS Student Reports Webinar Tuesday October 12 at 10am.

We will be discussing how to locate, access and validate the three October EPS student reports in NEO. These reports include the October 1st Student Enrollment Count, the CTE October Student Count report and the Special Education Child Count Detail Report (EF S 05 Part 1).

Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk.