Submit Release
News Search

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,993 in the last 365 days.

Angela Yee, Kenny Burns and Others to Be Honored at 2021 Music Business Empowerment Conference

MUSIC BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE ATLANTA 10/1-10/2

MUSIC BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE ATLANTA 10/1-10/2

ARLINDA GARRETT CEO/FOUNDER MBEC CONFERENCE

ARLINDA GARRETT CEO/FOUNDER MBE CONFERENCE

MBE Conference sponsors

MBE Conference sponsors

About the MBEC Conference Event

About the MBE Conference Event

Top Music Industry Professionals Convene To Share, Discover & Celebrate Black Music 2-Day Music Conference Takes Place on October 1 – 2 in Atlanta, Georgia

The MBE conference is the only Black-owned music conference in the country.”
— Arlinda Garrett
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media personality Angela Yee of the biggest syndicated urban radio talk show in the nation, The Breakfast Club and the multi-talented trendsetter Kenny Burns are among those being honored at this year’s 7th Annual Music Business Empowerment Conference taking place in Atlanta at the Renaissance Concourse Hotel, on October 1 -2, 2021. The MBE Conference Awards Dinner is on Saturday, October 2, from 7-9PM. Registration for the conference and tickets to the awards are open to the public. Register Here.

Founded in 2015, the Music Business Empowerment organization was developed to create an open forum accessible to the public that brings artists, creatives, managers, record label executives, radio programmers, tech specialists, executives, and other music industry professionals together to share their behind-the-scenes insights and advice. The conference consists of seminars, panels, performance showcases, an annual awards dinner and more.

“I created MBE with the purpose of creating a pathway for those aspiring to be in the music business to be able to connect and have access to successful executives in the industry,” says founder Arlinda Garrett. The MBE conference is the only Black-owned music conference in the country. “The advisory board consists of current and veteran Black Music professionals and our goal is to establish a place for institutional knowledge to be shared between younger and older generations in different sectors of the business,” say’s Ms. Garrett.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Re-Emerging for Success: Solidifying Our Future.” The line-up of panels includes Radio Programming (Is Radio Still Relevant and How Programmers Decide What Songs To Play); Music Tech (A Conversation About NFT’s and more); Publishing (Calling All Songwriters!); Culture (What Does Equity & Inclusion Look Like in The Music Business); Promoting & Marketing Music (Record Label Executives), an Entrepreneurs panel and more.

The MBEC 2021 Honorees:
Lifetime Achievement Linda Lou McCall, Music Business Consultant
Vanguard Award Kenny Burns, Lifestyle Specialist
Trail Blazer David Linton, Chairman of The Living Legends Foundation
Radio Personality Angela Yee Co-Host of The Breakfast Club/Lip Service Host
Radio Programmer Derrick Brown, Vice President Programming iHeartMedia Chicago
Record Promotion Lionel Ridenour, Founder & CEO of Anchor Promotions
Humanitarian of The Year. Marsha Washington George, Radio Lady
On The Grind Award Craig Davis, Owner of Music Matters Entertainment and SVP at SRG/ILS

Visit MBEConference.com for more information on the schedule, panelists and performances.

About MBEC
MBEC was founded in 2015 by veteran music executive Arlinda Garrett and its mission is to EDU-TAIN (Educate & Entertain) by creating a space to bring together new artists, producers, managers, and other industry professionals of the music industry. As the only seminar in the country that focuses on Black Music, the goal of this conference is to EMPOWER future music business professionals. MBEC is committed to preparing and educating the next generation of emerging artists, producers, and songwriters for successful careers.

MBEC Social Media Handles:
@MBECONFERENCE
@MBECONFERENCE
@MBECONFERENCE

* * *
For More Information Contact:

Arlinda Garrett
Arlindag1@gmail.com

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+1 678-243-0244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Angela Yee, Kenny Burns and Others to Be Honored at 2021 Music Business Empowerment Conference

You just read:

Angela Yee, Kenny Burns and Others to Be Honored at 2021 Music Business Empowerment Conference

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.