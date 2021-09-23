Angela Yee, Kenny Burns and Others to Be Honored at 2021 Music Business Empowerment Conference
Top Music Industry Professionals Convene To Share, Discover & Celebrate Black Music 2-Day Music Conference Takes Place on October 1 – 2 in Atlanta, Georgia
The MBE conference is the only Black-owned music conference in the country.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media personality Angela Yee of the biggest syndicated urban radio talk show in the nation, The Breakfast Club and the multi-talented trendsetter Kenny Burns are among those being honored at this year’s 7th Annual Music Business Empowerment Conference taking place in Atlanta at the Renaissance Concourse Hotel, on October 1 -2, 2021. The MBE Conference Awards Dinner is on Saturday, October 2, from 7-9PM. Registration for the conference and tickets to the awards are open to the public. Register Here.
Founded in 2015, the Music Business Empowerment organization was developed to create an open forum accessible to the public that brings artists, creatives, managers, record label executives, radio programmers, tech specialists, executives, and other music industry professionals together to share their behind-the-scenes insights and advice. The conference consists of seminars, panels, performance showcases, an annual awards dinner and more.
“I created MBE with the purpose of creating a pathway for those aspiring to be in the music business to be able to connect and have access to successful executives in the industry,” says founder Arlinda Garrett. The MBE conference is the only Black-owned music conference in the country. “The advisory board consists of current and veteran Black Music professionals and our goal is to establish a place for institutional knowledge to be shared between younger and older generations in different sectors of the business,” say’s Ms. Garrett.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Re-Emerging for Success: Solidifying Our Future.” The line-up of panels includes Radio Programming (Is Radio Still Relevant and How Programmers Decide What Songs To Play); Music Tech (A Conversation About NFT’s and more); Publishing (Calling All Songwriters!); Culture (What Does Equity & Inclusion Look Like in The Music Business); Promoting & Marketing Music (Record Label Executives), an Entrepreneurs panel and more.
The MBEC 2021 Honorees:
Lifetime Achievement Linda Lou McCall, Music Business Consultant
Vanguard Award Kenny Burns, Lifestyle Specialist
Trail Blazer David Linton, Chairman of The Living Legends Foundation
Radio Personality Angela Yee Co-Host of The Breakfast Club/Lip Service Host
Radio Programmer Derrick Brown, Vice President Programming iHeartMedia Chicago
Record Promotion Lionel Ridenour, Founder & CEO of Anchor Promotions
Humanitarian of The Year. Marsha Washington George, Radio Lady
On The Grind Award Craig Davis, Owner of Music Matters Entertainment and SVP at SRG/ILS
Visit MBEConference.com for more information on the schedule, panelists and performances.
About MBEC
MBEC was founded in 2015 by veteran music executive Arlinda Garrett and its mission is to EDU-TAIN (Educate & Entertain) by creating a space to bring together new artists, producers, managers, and other industry professionals of the music industry. As the only seminar in the country that focuses on Black Music, the goal of this conference is to EMPOWER future music business professionals. MBEC is committed to preparing and educating the next generation of emerging artists, producers, and songwriters for successful careers.
