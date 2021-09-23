Greg Meseck Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director

Greg Meseck, Managing Director - Virtas Partners

Virtas Partners

Joins firm's M&A Services practice, supporting corporate carve-outs on both the buy-side and sell-side

The demand in the market is incredible for our M&A Services and Greg will immediately enable us to expand the way we support our clients in their complex transactions.”
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Meseck has joined Virtas Partners as a Managing Director in the M&A Services practice, further deepening the firm’s capabilities to support corporate carve-outs on both the buy-side and sell-side. Virtas Partners is a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

Based in Denver, Meseck will lead the firm’s separation advisory offering, focused on supporting the firm’s corporate clients with carve-outs, divestitures and spin-offs and private equity clients acquiring carve-outs. He joins the firm with more than 30 years of experience in M&A consulting and corporate strategy. Prior to joining Virtas, he was a Managing Director in the Strategy & Transactions practice at EY, where he served a number of multi-national clients on buy-side and sell-side transactions. Previously, Meseck held senior roles at Celerant Consulting and at Alvarez & Marsal. In these roles, he served a number of Private Equity firms in buy-side and sell-side transactions. Earlier, he was Director of Supply Chain Finance and Strategy at Pepsico.

“We are thrilled to bring someone of Greg’s deep experience and talent to our team,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “The demand in the market is incredible for our M&A Services and Greg will immediately enable us to expand the way we support our clients in their complex transactions.”

Tim Czmiel, Managing Partner and co-founder added: “It is a given that candidates to our firm excel in their practice area. Greg does that and much more. His sincerity, humility, purity of purpose and most importantly his heart are a perfect fit with our strong Virtas Culture.”

Send Greg Meseck a note: gmeseck@virtaspartners.com

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Jon Harmon
Virtas
jharmon@virtaspartners.com

About

Virtas Partners is a trusted boutique advisory firm specializing in M&A services, Finance & Accounting optimization, turnaround management & restructuring, and capital structures/placement.

https://www.virtaspartners.com/what-we-do

