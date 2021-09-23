Working While Black: A Guide to Stop Being the Best Kept Secret

Book Cover Working While Black

Working While Black shares the journey of black professional women in Corporate America as they rose through the ranks against a system stacked against them

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black women are the highest educated group of employees in the workforce, but continue to earn $.67 for every dollar a white man earns and none hold the coveted position of CEO on the Fortune 500 list. If they are doing all of the right things based on what they are told is required to earn career success, why are they being left behind?

In Working While Black, Dr. Tana Sessions explains that many of the unfortunate disadvantages faced by black women are actually the reasons why black women are the largest and fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs. They are opting out of a system that was not built for them to succeed. Her candid stories of black women in this book from multiple backgrounds and industries give a behind-the-curtain view of what typically happens to black women along their corporate career track to experience such events and provides strategies for what it takes to Stop Being the Best Kept Secret(R) under the prescriptive captions of Own Your Power, Own Your Truth, Own Your Healing, Own Your Worth and Own Your Destiny.

Readers will gain innovative tools to help avoid corporate landmines while gaining sponsors and allies along the way. Dr. Tana Sessions experienced these landmines. She felt like she was the only one and often felt very alone. Through sharing these experiences with close friends and family, and becoming a performance coach for black women, she learned that their stories were also her story, and has gained the advocacy of other influential and successful women to do the same and trust that with telling their stories for others to learn from as they grow in their careers and businesses, they too, can make a difference for black women's lives and careers.

About the Author

Dr. Tana M. Session is the CEO & Founder of TanaMSession.com, a certified Women Minority Business Enterprise (WMBE) with over 30 years of Human Resources experience. Dr. Session specializes in cultural engineering, facilitated experiences and leadership & organizational development. She has spent 10 years as the top Human Resources executive for both domestic and international organizations. Tana was recently recognized as a “Top Company Culture Consultant” by Fond.co, “Top Employer Branding Expert” by Eightfold.ai and a Huffington Post “Top Female Expert to Follow,” and in 2019, Tana received her Honorary Doctorate (PhD) degree in Philosophy/Humane Letters. Tana is the official LinkedIn Learning expert for Diversity & Inclusion in recruiting and interviewing and was also recognized by Forbes as a “Top Diversity & Inclusion Business Leader” and a “DEI Champion” by the National Diversity Council. Dr. Session is an international speaker who has spoken at professional events throughout the U.S. as well as Bangkok, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica.

About the Publisher

Isabella Media is a Rhode Island-based, book publisher with a mission to discover unknown authors. We combine unknown authors’ undiscovered potential with Isabella Media ’s unique approach to publishing and provide them with the highest quality books and the most inclusive benefits package available. Isabella Media was formed to serve you, the author, as a main-line publishing company to provide a platform for unknown authors. We listen to your feedback and create a collaborative atmosphere with our authors in the belief that you’ll come back to us with your next book.