Women in Consumer Finance and The iA Institute launch new digital content platform

WCF storyboard is your one-stop shop for videos, news and insights on empowering yourself and growing your career.

With Storyboard, women across the industry now have a digital resource and gathering place they can visit throughout the year” — Stephanie Eidelman

POTOMAC, MD, US, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance is proud to announce the launch of their brand-new digital content platform, Women in Consumer Finance Storyboard, which features a host of insightful interviews, articles and stories on planning for and living out careers in consumer finance. Storyboard is the go-to place for building brilliant careers, as it features real-life stories, experiences and learnings from those at the forefront of the industry.

Unconscious bias, mentorship, career development, finding purpose, post-pandemic working habits, are just some of the topics covered over at WCF Storyboard, the year-round digital resource, and are key to the way we think about our roles and careers.

The ‘Five-in-five’ series is available to watch for free on the new content site, which sees some of WCF’s leading female friends and colleagues answer five questions in five minutes, covering topics that are important to them. Hear from Marisa Thomas of Capital One, Sandy Aquino of CIG Financial, Roxanne Bartley of Bartley Ventures, Stephanie Todd of ERC and Erin Stewart of SuccessKPI as they share their expertise on how to become the best version of ourselves, personally and professionally.

Coinciding with the new platform launch, a fortnightly Storyboard newsletter is also now available for anyone who would like to receive the latest news and updates straight to their inbox. You can sign up to receive the newsletter here.

With Storyboard, women across the industry now have a digital resource and gathering place they can visit throughout the year, said Stephanie Eidelman, CEO of the iA Institute and Chair of Women in Consumer Finance.

"We are thrilled about the success of the conference, which is growing quickly, but it only happens once a year," she added. "Storyboard provides an anytime, anywhere professional resource. The site will definitely appeal to those who have attended Women in Consumer Finance because it’s an extension of the event, where women share experiences and advice on issues we all face. But really, any woman who works in consumer finance and is interested in hearing from sharp, accomplished and thoughtful professional women will find a lot to like."

Visitors will find a growing library of content informed by the experiences of women in consumer finance. Some interviews or essays will share personal reflection, while others will focus on more practical subjects, such as "how to build the skills you need for upper-level management," "how to be strategic about mentorship," or "how to prepare for a future role on a corporate board."

Women in Consumer Finance’s flagship conference is back for 2021, both in person and virtually (December 6-8 in Scottsdale, AZ and online on December 13-15), and will cover, in depth, WCF Storyboard topics and much more.

Register today for Women in Consumer Finance 2021, at a reduced rate, and save up to $300. Join hundreds of women from across the industry looking to accelerate their careers and build confidence with peers who have the same goals.

About Women in Consumer Finance

WCF is a truly special event. It's not at all about consumer finance, but about lifting women up without putting men down. The conference is designed to help women at all career levels to actively build their group of "people," to build confidence and communication skills and to overcome shared challenges. The connection is that we do all of this in the context of our common industry, so the relationships built are most likely to be directly useful. womeninconsumerfinance.com

About The iA Institute

The iA Institute is a media company that provides news, education, events and community for professionals in consumer finance. The iA team believes the value of your time and investment in our content should be undeniable, so we thoughtfully design everything we do with a focus on the details that make a difference. Our initiatives cover three areas: Legal & Compliance, Strategy & Tech, and Women & Diversity. iA is a certified Woman-Owned Business. theiAinstitute.com