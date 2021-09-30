Adit’s New Practice Analytics Module Makes Data Digestible for Dentists
Dentists can now access key performance indicators for practice success in one place
Dentists don’t have time to comb through spreadsheets of raw information, they need a trusted source that delivers crystal clear, bite-sized insights to help them make informed decisions.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS company, Adit, recently launched an advanced Practice Analytics software module in its cloud-based dental practice management platform. Adit’s all-in-one dental practice management system makes it quick and painless for dentists to simplify their dental practice operations and integrate Calls, Texts, Emails, Patient Forms, Online Scheduling, Analytics, Reviews, Payments and more, all in one place.
Adit’s new Practice Analytics tool joins 8 other modules in the software’s lineup including Call Tracking, Patient Forms, Online Scheduling and TeleMed to bring even further value to its clients. Practice Analytics contains a performance dashboard that shines a spotlight on the areas of the practice that need improvement as well as uncover hidden revenue opportunities. Dentists can bring these high level insights to their morning huddles to help steer their team towards measurable goals.
“Data is only useful if it tells a story,” said Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit. “Dentists don’t have time to comb through spreadsheets of raw information, they need a trusted source that delivers crystal clear, bite-sized insights to help them make informed decisions. That’s why we developed Practice Analytics for the Adit platform, so dentists can easily digest and leverage key metrics that directly impact their bottom line.”
Dentists can track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that are important for overall practice success. Adit’s Dental Practice Analytics tool measures metrics like patient database growth rate, schedule rate, patient lifetime value, churn, production per visit, and advocacy and retention, then displays them on sleek, easy-to-read performance dashboards. The platform also suggests ways in which practices can improve their metrics if their numbers miss their goals.
Other key modules in the all-in-one Adit platform include Pozative, an online reputation management tool that helps dentists automate requests for reviews. And Engage, a full service communication toolkit which utilizes texting, email campaigns, and recall automation to keep appointment calendars full and build lifelong relationships with patients.
About Adit
Adit is the one cloud-based software to manage your entire dental practice. Centralize communication and streamline your front desk. Acquire new patients and deliver a personalized experience that keeps them coming back. Reactivate hibernating patients and get them back to your chair. Track all activity and turn raw data into bite-sized metrics you can use to tap into new revenue opportunities and strategize with surgical precision. Adit simplifies your business, so you can focus on practicing dentistry.
