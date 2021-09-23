Wencor announces an exclusive global distribution agreement and strategic partnership with PMA Aeroparts
PMA Aeroparts has selected Wencor as its exclusive global distribution partner for its Part Manufacturer Approval (PMA) product linePEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMA Aeroparts has selected Wencor as its exclusive global distribution partner for its Part Manufacturer Approval (PMA) product line, approved by the FAA under AP part number references, effective immediately. The global agreement includes filtration, sensors, switches, controls and hardware products which will boost Wencor’s material solution offerings.
“We are excited to partner with PMA Aeroparts, as its extensive engineering experience designing complex switches and sensors is an excellent complement to Wencor’s industry leading portfolio of greater than 11,000 alternative material solutions. Adding PMA Aeroparts products to our portfolio and collaborating on future design and development opportunities enhances our objective of providing innovative solutions to our customers that enable reliability, availability and cost efficiencies,” said Wencor Chief Executive Officer Shawn Trogdon.
Mark Hansson, President & CEO of PMA Aeroparts, noted “Partnering with Wencor makes perfect sense given Wencor’s proven track record of PMA development and acceptance and Wencor’s close relationships with the world’s leading airlines and MRO’s”.
About Wencor
Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Florida, Washington, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com, follow @Wencor_Official on Twitter, and join Wencor on LinkedIn.
About PMA Aeroparts
Established in 2014, PMA Aeroparts is a family owned and operated business located in Largo FL, which utilizes its vast industry resources and knowledge to design and develop high quality PMA parts. Product types range from aluminum shims and rheostats to proximity switches and sophisticated differential pressure switches. PMA Aeroparts delivers cost-effective solutions improving total cost and reliability, on time, every time.
