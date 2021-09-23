Offender Tate Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in the city of Charlotte in Mecklenburg County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Eddie Tate (0399104) is a 67-year-old Black male who stands 6’ 4” tall and weighs 228 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a gold front tooth, pierced left ear, a scar on his right leg from a gunshot wound and 2-inch scar on his stomach from a stab wound.

Tate is serving active sentences for habitual breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He had a projected release date of Oct. 9, 2021. Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.