BCMstrategy, Inc. Publishes Backtest Results: PolicyScope Data Anticipates Market Volatility

About

BCMstrategy, Inc. is bringing the data revolution to policy intelligence. The company helps sophisticated investors tackle information overload and acquire strategic insight regarding public policy trends using concrete, transparent, objective data so that investors can act faster, more efficiently, smarter, and more strategically. This is accomplished by using 9+ layers of patented, automated analysis and 900+ lexicon terms which have been mapped to 400+ industry sectors and 9 asset classes. Strategic partners include Bloomberg and Dow Jones. The entire data set, mapped to NAICS industry sectors, is available through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.

PolicyScope Platform